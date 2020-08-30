Tobago businessman: 'Govt response to covid19 a disaster'

Ricardo Phillips -

A total disaster.

This is how Class Action Reform Movement leader and businessman Ricardo Phillip is describing the Government’s economic response to the covid19 pandemic.

“I agree with the Government in the way in which they handled the covid19 response from a medical standpoint. They did a tremendous job. But the economic response has been a total disaster,” he told Sunday Newsday on Friday.

Phillip, who unsuccessfully contested the Tobago West seat in the August 10 general election, believes central government and the THA are responding too slowly to the challenges confronting small businesses.

“I think they have failed miserably in terms of their economic response to covid in TT and, moreso, in Tobago.

In fact, Phillip, who owns Dynamic Advertising Agency, Hampden, Lowlands, claimed, “In Tobago, small businesses are on the brink right now of collapsing and I think that they are not responding adequately.

“As a matter of fact, it appears they are not even concerned about the status of small business in Tobago and ensuring that grants are made available.”

Saying small businesses and their employees are suffering tremendously, Phillip claimed many are also finding it difficult to get support.

“There are departments and organisations who would encourage small businesses to apply for grants, but when you do, you can’t get any information from them in terms of the status of your application.

“So it is like you in this thing on your own, and I think that the THA has not responded adequately to the needs of small business and those who are employed by small business in Tobago.”

Phillip said although the National Entrepreneurial Development Co Ltd offers a $20,000 grant for small businesses, “The problem is that you are not sure to get it, because there is a six-week-period before they reply to you.

“It is just chaotic and leaves small business vulnerable, and the Government, with all the billions of dollars they claim they have spent in response to the pandemic – a lot of small business, a lot of people employed by small business are not seeing the benefit of all that money.”

Phillip urged small business operators in Tobago to unite “because we have to look after our own survival.”

At the post-executive council news conference on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said Tobagonians in need of support will continue to get assistance from the THA.

Dennis said the THA has supported businesses through its Business Development Unit with over $5 million in grants and loans “to ensure that in most instances, those businesses were able to make the necessary adjustments and to have a good chance of survival during this difficult period.”

He added through the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s Community Social Services Unit, Tobagonians have been assisted with over $3 million to ensure that people unemployed or laid off during the pandemic are able to stay in their homes through its rental support grants.