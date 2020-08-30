Stranded Trinis still frustrated even after PM’s promise

The Prime Minister announced on Saturday that government plans to increase the number of exemptions for TT nationals stranded abroad since borders were closed in March to curb the spread of the covid19 virus.

While many expressed relief at the news, others expressed their frustration over having to wait for months to return home.

“I’m missing in my duties as a father,” said one person who has been in New Jersey since March. The father of five and grandfather of three, who wished to remain anonymous, told Newsday on Sunday he missed the birth of one of his grandchildren in June and one of his children just completed CXC examinations.

“These times are important in a child's life.”

He said he left TT on March 11 for vacation and also to get a second opinion on a medical issue. He was supposed to return home on July 11, but his flight was cancelled.

“There are a lot of nationals still awaiting exemptions which we applied for many times.”

He is also concerned about the flight home.

“Will they consult with Caribbean Airlines or will it be expensive chartered flights?”

Like many others, he found comfort in a Facebook group named TT Citizens Stuck Abroad: Helping Hands which offers support for those stranded overseas since the closure of borders. The group has over 300 members.

The man said while he is fortunate enough to be able to stay with family, many others in the group are frustrated because they had to pay for hotels, visa extensions, food and travel.

Another member of the group, Patricia Johnson, said she applied for exemptions several times for herself and her four-year-old daughter but has not gotten any feedback.

“I haven’t even received a courtesy response to say they received it.”

Johnson and her daughter flew to New York on vacation and to visit relatives but have been unable to return. She said two days before she left TT, she had an accident causing severe lumbar pain. She has been on medical leave ever since.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to get home anytime soon which is hard because I need physical therapy that I can’t afford, and based on the price of tickets it would be harder.”

Johnson said her daughter is asthmatic, and as New York has been one of the states in the US hardest hit by covid19, the last time she was outside was in April.

Other members of the group expressed relief at Dr Rowley’s announcement. “Gosh I really hope so,” said one member. “I miss my parents.”