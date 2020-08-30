PM to young people on covid19: This is not a joke

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE PRIME Minister has called on young people to take responsibility for stopping the spread of covid19 in TT.

In his Independence Day message said he has the infection rate is growing most rapidly among the younger age groups 25-35.

"I have many times put out the call for the young people to take responsibility for this country and its future and many have done so. Tonight is no different. To the young people of this small country I’m asking you to make an immediate contribution and take responsibility for stopping the spread of covid in your circles. I know of the thoughts and feelings of the invincibility that youth possess but now is not the time and, a pandemic is not the circumstance to wager bets on your indestructibility and those around you."

He called on young people take responsibility for their "clips, crews and limes" and become protectors for, and of each other.

"This is it! This is not a drill, it’s not a joke, this is not a trendy share on (Instagram) or a cool forward on WhatsApp. This risk is real. We have had deaths and have right now a number of citizens in high dependency care. I have seen what a contact tracing list looks like when it trails out to secondary and tertiary contacts. I tell you we are all living in a small interconnected, interdependent and intricate village where one irresponsible person can risk hundreds of lives or one responsible person can inversely protect hundreds of lives."

He stressed the need to protect the families of others as they would want their own families protected, and by this TT will control this spread relatively quickly.

"To do otherwise for fun, frolic and bravado is to invite unspeakable disaster. Just think and act sensibly."

He said in the invisible battle against covid19 the singular weapon resides in individuals accepting their responsibility.

"Everyone, at this time, has to assume responsibility for his or her actions and life, and even those around them – practising personal cleanliness, physical distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and avoiding congregating in large groups. If we do not do this with diligence and sustained social responsibility, our medical system will be overwhelmed, with the potential of a collapse, posing then further disasters for us all."

He said TT, like any other country, has a limited amount of hospital beds and ventilators, a limited number of doctors, nurses and personal protection equipment.

"We have so far held among the best in the world on the management of covid. As the virus progresses through its natural cycle today we and 146 other countries are fighting community spread."

He said TT's parallel healthcare system is one option few other countries have and he urged citizens to do their part to protect the national stock of beds and medical resources now.

He noted his first address of the new term comes at a time where TT has crossed 1000 confirmed covid19 cases.

"We will face down the current outbreak and I have every confidence that we will surmount not only this but the very many challenges in the coming months and years ahead but there is none so immediate and as serious as covid19. In the coming months we will have many choices to make as a Government and as citizens of this Republic, as serious as the one you made on August 10th."

He promised Government will harness the strengths and contributions of all our people to make the national recovery.

"To do otherwise would be to work on only a part of our potential. The only way forward is together, firing on all cylinders using the best of the willing amongst us."

He said the pandemic has devastated TT's efforts in the tourism market, and has created a $15 billion hole which is likely to impact the national budget considerably.

"We were on the verge of having an international label at Tobago’s Magdalena (but) that is now in limbo. And even Carnival, more than likely will be a casualty."

He said TT is a good country, filled with great, creative and talented people.

"It is full of promise and opportunity for us all. Let us grasp them even in the face of a pandemic. Let us prove to be worthy citizens, grateful for what is available and industrious enough to make more each day. We will meet our challenges, and we, the people, will survive and prosper."