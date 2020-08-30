Mother says video shows son was murdered

Mary Hudlin grieves the loss of her son Venrick Hudlin who was shot dead during an alleged confrontation by an off-duty police officer in Moruga on Saturday afternoon. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

“He murdered my son in cold blood. Oh God no this is not happening!” These were the cries of 71-year-old mother of a seven Mary Hudlin as she held her head trying to come to terms with the killing of her son.

Her son, 54-year-old Venrick Hudlin, was shot once to his chest by an off-duty police officer at Habanero Drive, Gomez Trace, St Mary’s Village in Moruga on Saturday night.

Police reported that at around 5 pm, Hudlin and the police officer had a confrontation and he (Hudlin) pulled out a cutlass and attacked the off-duty officer.The officer reported he defended himself by firing a shot at Hudlin who was taken to the Princes Town health facility where he was declared dead.

The family was able to get closed-circuit TV footage which showed the moments leading up to Hudlin’s death.

The footage shows Hudlin, with cutlass in hand, walk over a drain on Habanero Drive.

A blue SUV pulls up alongside him and Hudlin speaks briefly with someone in the SUV. He appeared to have raised his hand with the cutlass and was shot by someone who was in the car. He fell into the drain. Two men got out, lifted Hudlin and put him into the car.

Mary, however, is accusing the police of trying to cover up what really happened.

“The video footage will speak for itself. My son was murdered by this policeman and another man was there. Police are supposed to protect us and he killed my innocent son.”

An emotional Mary said she last saw her son on Saturday morning.

Speaking with Newsday at the family’s home on Sunday, Mary said Hudlin worked as a watchman at a nearby WASA pump and also did odd jobs including cutting grass.

“So when he is not at the pump working, he is cutting grass for residents in the area. He was on his way to cut someone's grass when they killed him. My son is the type of man who sticks to himself. He does not interfere with anyone. I know my son.”

The grieving mother said when she heard Hudlin was killed, she first thought he was robbed.

“Never would I have thought that he was killed by a policeman. And they threw his body in the back seat as if he was some animal. I am still feeling as if this is a dream. I can't bring him back, all I want is justice for him. His killer must pay for what he did.”

She described her son as a hardworking and kind man. An autopsy on Hudlin is expected to be done on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Centre.

Moruga police are investigating.