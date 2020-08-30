Manning, CoP talk security with Tarodale residents

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning discuss security issues with residents of Tarodale at the community centre in San Fernando on Thursday. PHOTO: TTPS -

SAN FERNANDO East MP Brian Manning is keeping his campaign promise to bring enhanced security and youth programmes to his constituency.

One of his first initiatives was executed on Thursday when Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, invited Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and a team of officers to meet with residents of Tarodale, which has come under the crime spotlight.

Griffith along with several senior officers, including ACP South-Central Floris Hodge-Griffith, met and engaged the residents at the Tarodale Community Centre.

One resident identified “a small criminal element” in the community and expressed the fear that this could become a larger problem if unchecked. The young man said he knew his community was young and energetic but also described it as being “at risk.”

He called for the residents, both old and young, to be provided with solid positive influences and resources or they could be branded negatively. He asked that the plans not just exist on paper, but be executable and sustainably developed.

Residents were a bit hesitant at first, but Griffith encouraged them to share their expectations and suggestions with him.

According to a TTPS release, Griffith told them every community was different and had different needs but only through their assistance, the TTPS would be better able to serve them.

Among the suggestions were increased police patrols, improved technology to facilitate the tracking of phones and licence plates as well as improvement in following up reports.

The CoP reassured members of the community that his proactive measures would soon include technology that would bridge the gaps mentioned. He said the implementation of a database and laptops in the vehicles would allow officers to track repeat offenders see their criminal records, as well as the type of crimes to then tailor the TTPS's response to be more efficient. Griffith said he plans to introduce the "Street Talk Project" where around 1,000 young people will be paired off with1,000 trained officers to help rebuild and refocus their energies and efforts to be more meaningful and productive. He also spoke about sport with the police youth clubs participating in the Commissioner's Cup tournament to give young men and women greater opportunities and tools for success.

Asked about the initiative, Manning said, "We are keeping our campaign promises by bringing enhanced security and more importantly youth programmes to the people of Tarodale and various other communities in San Fernando East.

“We have plans for more youth and community programmes in the constituency but covid19 has made those difficult to implement in short order. This is just the beginning of a much wider programme of bringing more community and youth programmes to the constituency,” Manning said.