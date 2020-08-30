Lewis: Generation Next Champion needs support

FILE PHOTO: TTOC president Brian Lewis, left, says the Generation Next Champions programme can instil positive values in young people. -

ATHLETES falling victim to crime and criminal activity has not gone unnoticed by president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis. The TTOC boss is calling for the Generation Next Champion programme, launched two years ago, to be taken more seriously as it aims to provide much-needed support and resources for troubled youth.

Explaining why the programme is no longer called Replace Guns with Medals, Lewis, in a TTOC media release, said, "I was told that in at-risk communities in particular, that (the) Replace Guns with Medals may be a barrier to the programme's acceptance. The programme is intended to be inclusive, so if there is a view that the name is problematic it is wise to change it. If Generation Next Champion allows those who it can most benefit to freely participate, then, so be it."

Lewis reflected on the lives of two athletes who were recently murdered. "Just this month, two promising athletes – basketball star Shawn Lawrence, 30, and footballer Nathan Julien, 28 – were shot and killed in Maloney in two separate incidents."

Lawrence, a father of two daughters, was described by his team-mates as one of the country’s most promising players who had the potential to play professionally. Julien, a Prisons FC forward, was the TT Super League’s top goalscorer in 2019 and an aspiring prison officer.

Lewis believes the initiative can save many of the nation's athletes from becoming a statistic or from choosing to follow a destructive path.

Asked why he decided to establish the Generation Next Champion programme, Lewis said, "A desire to use sport and Olympism to promote mutual respect and tolerance. Sport teaches important social and interpersonal skills which can be effective tools in keeping youth away from crime."

The TTOC president said it will also help identify talent for the Team TTO #10golds24 programme with a particular focus on at risk communities and rural communities.

Lewis said sport is instrumental in sustainable development.

"The 2030 agenda for sustainable development acknowledges sport as an important enabler of sustainable development. This is at the United Nations and there is a commitment to attaining the 2030 sustainable development goals by the government and countries that are signatories to the United Nations Charter. I am unwavering in my belief that sport is a key driver of sustainable development in TT."

Lewis believes TTOC programmes such as Generation Next Champion, Future is Female and #10golds24 are effective tools that will make a positive difference with youth and young people.

The programme has already started in communities in TT.

"We have done a pilot project in Moruga and the feedback was awesome. We also attempted a programme in Chaguanas, (but) that unfortunately didn't progress as I would have envisaged. But it is also about learning from failures and adapting. The TTOC has since reached out to support a boxing programme in Basilion Street and Beetham Gardens and we are interested in supporting another initiative up on the north coast."