Girl,15, reported missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing 15-year-old Christina Sookdeo. She is from the Mary Care Home.

The girl was last seen on Friday at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital at about 6.20 am.

The police, in a release, said the teen is of East Indian descent and five feet, four inches tall.

She is slim built with a dark-brown complexion and long black hair.

Sookdeo was last seen wearing a black and pink floral dress and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station.