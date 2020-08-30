Girl,15, reported missing
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing 15-year-old Christina Sookdeo. She is from the Mary Care Home.
The girl was last seen on Friday at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital at about 6.20 am.
The police, in a release, said the teen is of East Indian descent and five feet, four inches tall.
She is slim built with a dark-brown complexion and long black hair.
Sookdeo was last seen wearing a black and pink floral dress and a pair of black slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police station.
