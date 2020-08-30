Fire destroys abandoned Cocoyea house

The house at Breamar Drive, Cocoyea which was destroyed by fire on Saturday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the destruction by fire of am abandoned house at Breamar Drive, Cocoyea on Saturday night.

Residents told police they saw smoke emanating from the house at around 8 pm.

A woman she heard an explosion and saw smoke and began to panic. She said the smoke spread rapidly throughout the house.

Neighbours said they called the fire station and firemen arrived quickly but it was already too late.

The woman said the house did not have any electrical connection and was abandoned for years. She said at times people would go into the house to smoke, drink and lime.

“It was mostly used by pipers when they wanted to take their smoke, so I don’t know if any of them had anything to do with this fire.”

Firemen told Newsday after the fire was out out that no one was injured.