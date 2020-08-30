Fashion students win Unicomer, Brother sewing machines for face mask designs

Fashion design student Hannah Timothy receives a Brother sewing machine from a representative for her mask design during a presentation at UTT, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on August 26. Timothy placed second in a competition organised by Port of Spain Fashion Week. Photo courtesy Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd. -

Three students from UTT's Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design (CAFD) have won sewing machines, courtesy Unicomer and Brother, as prizes in a face mask challenge.

The students were asked to reimagine the functional and fashionable use of face masks, now a must wear clothing item to protect people from the spread of covid19.

Anike Taylors placed first with a mask design of red, white and black floral elements, just in time to commemorate Independence Day. Hannah Timothy and Kathy Belcon were second and third. They received the sewing machines during a small prize-giving ceremony, held on Wednesday, at the UTT Campus on Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

The competition was organised by Port of Spain Fashion Week to encourage students within the industry to create, learn and evolve despite the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd and Brother supported the initiative as the companies believed it encouraged students to be innovative and creative, a release on the event stated. “This is the required mindset that we need to survive the pandemic. Our company believes in adaptation and this competition is a good example of how one industry can adapt to suit the current environment,” said Claudia Johnson, merchandising manager of Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd.

Crystal Cunningham, the public relations and promotions manager at the Port of Spain Fashion Week, thanked Unicomer and Brother for supporting the competition. “We were completely blown away by the level of creativity displayed by the students in their face mask designs, which reflects the high standard of the work being done at UTT’s Caribbean Academy of Fashion & Design under the leadership of Sandra Carr,” she said.

Caty Di Maggio, regional vice president of sales and marketing for Latin America at Brother International Corporation, stated, “Brother's commitment to the region is very strong. Through the 'Brother Lends a Hand' campaign and by donating our sewing machines, we seek to provide tools that drive reinvention and productivity. The textile and design industries play an important role in the manufacture of parts necessary for first necessities services and must be prepared for future phases of production restarting.”

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd and its valued suppliers will continue to support local industries as they innovate, adapt and grow towards a brighter future.