Education ministers visit special needs schools

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, centre, Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris -Julian, right with Marsha Williams, principal of Pointe-a-Pierre Government Special School, during a visit on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF EDUCATION -

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly went to three special needs schools on Saturday to determine what the challenges the students face.

Gadsby-Dolly and minister in the ministry Lisa Morris-Julian visited the Cascade School for the Deaf, the Wharton-Patrick School and the Pointe-a-Pierre Government Special School where assessments of the facilities of children with special needs were conducted, the ministry said in a statement.

Gadsby-Dolly said, “We wanted to really have a first-hand view of where they operate from, a first-hand view of the challenges that they face and also to interact with the administrators and staff so that we can get an idea of what is necessary, what systems can be put in place and even the little things that can be done to assist these children.”

She added that special needs students were very important, and the ministry will try to improve their circumstances for learning.

“Certainly, we are not be able to do everything at the same time, but there are things that we can do, and we are taking a first-hand look at that.”

The ministry said it will continue to monitor schools in an effort to ensure that no child is left behind, or without equitable, accessible and quality education.

During a media conference on Friday, Gadsby-Dolly announced that schools will function remotely, and that out of 225,000 students, 65,000 needed laptops. She made an appeal for the business community to help equip students.

Special needs students she said will be catered for through the Student Support Services Division and parents were to discuss the way forward the their children's schools.