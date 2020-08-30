EBC reminds parties to submit election expenses

Registered political parties and symbols. - PHOTO COURTESY THE EBC

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) is reminding all political parties, that candidates who contested the August 10 general elections, must submit their election expenses return within 42 days after the day, on which the results of the election were declared. The EBC issued this reminder in a statement posted on its website. The EBC said September 23 is the deadline date for the submission of the election expenses return.

The commission also posted examples of the forms to be signed on its website. A total of 19 parties contested the election. Four independent candidates also faced the polls. The PNM won the election, defeating the UNC 22-19.

Contacted last week, EBC officials indicated the process whereby election expenses are handled is dealt with in the Representation of the People Act. They did not indicate any instances where candidates or parties failed to submit their expenses and action had to be taken against them.

Section 46 (1) of the Act states, "The candidate at an election may pay any personal expenses incurred by him on account of or in connection with or incidental to the election; but the amount which a candidate may pay shall not exceed $5,000, and any further personal expenses so incurred by him shall be paid by his election agent.

Section 45 (2) states every payment made by an election agent in respect of any election expenses"except where less than $100, be vouched for by a bill stating the particulars and by a receipt." Section 45 (3) states all money provided by any person other than the candidate for any election expenses, "whether as a gift, loan, advance or deposit, shall be paid to the candidate or his election agent and not otherwise."

Section 48 (1) identifies $50,000 as the maximum amount to be spent by a candidate or by his or her agent before, during and after an election "in respect of the conduct or management" of a general election. The maximum expense for candidates or their agents for a local government or Tobago House of Assembly (THA)election is $25,000.

Section 48 (2) states that sums of $50,000 and $25,000 for general and local/THA elections respectively "shall not be required to cover the candidates' personal expenses." The act at section 52(1) states that 42 days after the election is declared, the election agent of every candidate, provides the Chief Election Officer with " a statement of all payments made by the election agent together with all the bills and receipts.

Ten days after the Chief Election Officer receives the election expenses from candidates or their agents, a summary of those expenses is published in at least one newspaper.

Should the candidates or their agents fail to provide a declaration of election expenses or make an error in their submission within the stipulated time period, Section 56(1) allows them the opportunity to apply to the High Court for relief..