Duke: 'PDP not mashing up'

In this July 17, 2020 file photo, PDP leader/Tobago East candidate Watson Duke and Tobago West candidate Tashia Grace Burris on nomination day in Tobago. Despite losing the two seats, Duke on Friday said the PDP is 'not mashing up'. - Leeandro Noray

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has denied claims the party is “mashing up.”

In a Facebook live video on Friday, Duke declared the PDP is alive and well.

“I want to say the PDP is not mashing up,” he said.

“There is no war within the PDP. The PDP is a family and like all families, there would be disagreements. There would be difference of vision but the PDP is open to scrutiny.”

He added: “I wish to state for all those PNM sycophants, in particular, and those of the PDP who are really concerned, that the PDP is strong. The PDP is steady.”

The PDP lost the Tobago East and West seats to the People’s National Movement in the August 10 general election.

But Duke has been strongly criticised within and outside of the PDP for calling two Tobago women “stink and dutty” during the party’s final public meeting in Crown Point on August 8.

PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine later apologised on Duke’s behalf at a news conference.

Duke, who is also the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader, has not formally apologised to the women.

On Friday, Duke did not refer to the incident but sought to mobilise supporters for the THA election, constitutionally due in 2021.

“We are quite conscious that we have an election to win and a battle that is not won easily. Therefore, we are calling on all the PDP family out there to get ready, put your shoulder to the wheel and rock and come in.

“Sharpen allyuh cutting tools, prepare for a fight you have never seen before. We will take on the PNM and we will destroy the PNM.”

Saying the PDP is “firm and resolute” in its stance for all Tobagonians, Duke said people interested in contesting electoral districts can get nomination forms at the party’s office at Port Mall, Scarborough, and in Roxborough, opposite the Romeo gas station.

“All seats are up for grabs and we believe that this time around Tobagonians are ready and their vote would be steady.”

Duke also reiterated his support for Augustine as the island’s next Chief Secretary.

Augustine is expected to recontest the Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier electoral district.

“I will be the first one to move the motion in the House of Assembly that Farley Augustine be recognised as the assemblyman with the most votes for Chief Secretary.”

He also put PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine on notice.

“I want to tell Tracy, we welcome you to come to Speyside because you will get a sound licking and you will not see this thing they call Chief Secretary until you see the paper with Farley Chavez Augustine’s name on it.”

Davidson-Celestine had represented the Speyside/L’Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier electoral district during the former Orville London PNM administration.

Duke said the PDP will put its best foot forward in the upcoming election.

“We would be fighting this together. We would be putting the best team forward and we will ensure that Tobago is rescued from the hands of the oppressors.

“So, contrary to all that is being circulated out there that PDP is about to mash up - there is no mashing up in this family.”

Duke admitted the party’s executive members disagree on issues from time to time.

“But, we understand we have a greater responsibility to our Tobago community and as such I wish to deposit today for all the sick PNM fans who are preying on the demise of the PDP and the demise of Tobagonians, look out because we are ready for the election.”