Businesses: Customer confidence waning

Customers enter Excellent Stores, Excellent City Centre, Port of Spain on Thursday when it reopened after being closed for sanitisation. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Increased costs related to covid19 as well as waning customer confidence are two factors negatively affecting the business community.

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh told Sunday Newsday approximately 15 per cent of the chamber’s members have been negatively impacted by having to close and reopen for sanitisation. He said the cost for each business has averaged between $2,000 and $3,000.

He said what has had an even greater effect on revenue is a decrease in customer confidence, both because of the closing and reopening process and the spike in covid19 cases.

“Potential patrons and customers of businesses would be discouraged from entering businesses to purchase goods and services. The spike in cases is very bad for business confidence and investors, because anything that discourages business activities will ensure that people will keep money in their pockets and their bank accounts as opposed to investing in enterprise, and shoppers will not want to be going into stores to shop. Business activity has dropped tremendously, we’re facing severe financial hardships, we haven’t recovered from the first lockdown and with this second wave of infections which is quadruple what we first encountered, we don’t see any turnaround anytime soon.”

Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria told Sunday Newsday while he could not provide statistics about how businesses are fearing with regard to opening and re-closing, customer confidence has been affected in terms of people coming out to shop.

“No business wants to be the one that has a problem. A lot more members have told us they’ve put in place proper entry for their staff, so they’re checking their staff when they come to work and they’re focusing policies. We’re seeing a lot more pre-emptive actions being taken by our members and the wider business community to ensure the safety of their employees and staff, from temperature checking to proper sanitisation and proper cleaning. The cost of this actions is probably increasing costs by 10 to 15 per cent, with food service being significantly more.”

Singh said the country needs to find a mechanism to continue to live with the virus, as it isn’t going away.

“So it means making the mask mandatory for those in public who are doing their day to day affairs, businesses, and once you’re outside your house, sanitise as often as possible.”

Parliament debated and passed legislation on the weekend which makes it illegal to be out in public without wearing a mask.

Singh said businesses were also finding it difficult to cope with keeping up with expenses.

“Prior to the pandemic an online tax was introduced because people were using the online mechanism to import goods when they could be bought locally. Given that the borders are closed, we would be advocating for the tax, which is somewhat burdensome and onerous right now, be put on hold until the economy rebounds and we get back to some sort of normal commercial activity, because we just cannot survive with the additional expenses all around.”

Another expense which is onerous is electricity, as Singh said it is usually the largest expense item in the profit and loss statement for business owners. He said businesses have repeatedly asked for some sort of consideration from TTEC.

“We get our income from sales, but if we have no income coming in how are we supposed to meet our expenses? The economy is languishing because we have very little commercial activity because people are not confident to come out and purchase, and rightfully so, so the question is, how do we instil or re-instil that confidence to get the SME sector to start running again?”