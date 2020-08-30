AG: We’re working non-stop on mandatory mask-wearing regulations

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. -

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi said he and others have been working non-stop on the regulations for recently passed legislation to make the wearing of masks in public spaces mandatory.

A bill to amend the Public Health Ordinance to make provisions for fixed penalties and fixed penalty notices for breaches, including failing to wear a mask in public, was passed in the Senate on Saturday. Among the amendments made was the increase in the maximum penalty for breaching the regulations, from $50,000 to $250,000. Once proclaimed, a person found in public without a mask can be fined $1,000 on the first offence with increases of $1,000 for the second and third offences.

Al-Rawi told Newsday in a telephone interview he was in the course of settling the regulations, and the process involved coordination with the Judiciary and the police to ensure all articulating arms to operationalise the law can successfully do so.

He reported there were several virtual meetings of the sub-committee of Cabinet and he was working with the Prime Minister, Health Minister and National Security Minister on the legislation.

"We are nearly at the point of the final decision in relation to the settled regulations and process. As soon as it is finished we will publicly put out the position."

Al-Rawi said, when published the regulations should clear up any concerns and/or ambiguities which citizens have about the law. He also reported he will be in attendance at the regular Health Ministry covid19 briefing on Monday to discuss the legislation.