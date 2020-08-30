A signal of participation

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar sent two clear indications last week that the UNC would offer a different profile in Parliament during its second year as government-in-waiting.

At the ceremony swearing her in as Opposition Leader, Ms Persad-Bissessar declared that “my work is not yet complete.”

It was welcome news from the UNC leader who seemed to take a sudden and dramatic sabbatical from political presence in the wake of the party’s electoral defeat, but who returned to public view refreshed and ready to raise the game for her second term out of power.

The UNC as a party has seemed divided on the matter of her leadership, and Ms Persad-Bissessar has until the party’s next internal elections to cement her role as leader after a run of electoral defeats.

President Paula-Mae Weekes called on elected and appointed representatives of Parliament to do their work on Friday and the Opposition leader must redefine the party’s presence as a vocal and viable alternative to the elected government.

The role of the opposition as a shadow government was often abandoned between 2015 and 2020 in favour of petulance and sniping.

A government with a slim majority should expect to be challenged by informed and considered rebuttals in Parliament.

On Thursday, a dramatically changed opposition bench in the Senate was announced with a promise that “the Opposition in the Senate will be strong, formidable and most importantly they will hold the Government to account at every juncture.”

That’s an important statement to make at this time, when the country is reeling from the economic impact of covid19 and faces a long and painful adjustment process.

The composition of the party in Parliament suggests a fundamental shift in approach, an acknowledgement of the need to fulfil the role of opposition, of stepping up to give active and articulate voice to the hundreds of thousands of citizens who voted for UNC representation.

That the party is not in power does not diminish the gravity of the contribution it is expected to make, nor does it absolve it of a responsibility to demonstrate statesmanship, political will and administrative capacity through its contributions to national debates that effectively shape policy, legislation and the future of this country

That should be the core mission of the UNC in opposition for the next five years, which promise dramatic economic and structural challenges.

The role of opposition has come to be understood as cantankerous and obstructionist, opposing government legislation and policy to perceived political advantage.

The capital of the party in opposition is better built by investments of quality ideas, robust alternative approaches and a willingness, despite being in the parliamentary minority, to use that position to shape law and policy in the public interest.