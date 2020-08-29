Senate passes mask-wearing bill

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts arrives at the Red House for a sitting of the Senate on Saturday. - Vidya Thurab

A BILL to amend Public Health Ordinance Act to make provisions for fixed penalties and fixed penalty notices for breaches, including wearing masks, was passed in the Senate on Saturday.

Among the amendments made was the increase in the maximum penalty for breaching the regulations, from $50,000 to $250,000, as stated in Ch 12 No 4.

The amendments became necessary, said PNM senator Donna Cox, as the government is sometimes required to protect people from themselves.

"In an ideal world, my health should not be dependent upon the intelligence of others. But we do not live in an ideal world and sometimes it becomes necessary for the government to protect us from ourselves," she said, adding that everyone simply has to accept their personal responsibility to avoid the massive penalties proposed.

Cox said although the maximum penalty seems high, it can easily be avoided by doing the correct thing. However, those who are deemed to have violated the ordinance, can appeal at their respective district magistrate's court.

She added, "Today, I want to encourage all business owners and people with small parlours and so on to continue to deny persons who do not want to wear a mask."

Cox said she witnessed would-be patrons complaining at the entrance to some shops because they were not wearing a mask.

"I think this should continue because the (pursuit of) profit should never trump the protection of patrons.

"We don't change the world by trying to change everyone else. We change the world by taking responsibility for our thoughts, our words and our actions. Change is contagious and it begins with each of accepting personal responsibility for the outcomes we desire.

"We must share the burden of this new normal," she said. "Even in the way we now live, in this fight to keep this dreaded virus away.

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts said he supports the wearing of masks but does not see the bill compelling people to wear it as necessary.

He also said, not long ago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told the population masks make absolutely no sense.

"(Deyalsingh said then) don't worry to wear a mask. Then I was told, if you want to wear a mask, take a jersey, rip it up, and tie it on, and you good. Now we being told that if you caught without a mask, it's money to pay immediately... So I am a little confused," Roberts said.

"I am in full support of (wearing masks) since early o'clock. (However) I don't see it (bill) as necessary because the population seems very responsible and have been wearing their masks."

Roberts, however, said the government could have had a better grip on the situation long before.

"You had all the power here (in the Public Health Ordinance) before today to handle it and keep us safe. So why is there an explosion? Why are we all at risk? Why are people dying?"

Roberts also expressed concern about the potential to encourage spread when police are in the process of issuing penalties to people not wearing masks.

In addressing the Opposition's complaints about the government's handling of covid19, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat, said, "Not one of you could support anything you've said today regarding poor management of covid. Because to do that means you have no TV and you don't (read) newspapers.

The bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives on Friday, is due to be sent to the President for assent to be made law. On Saturday, the Prime Minister said the legislation should take effect from Monday when it would be illegal to be out in public without wearing a mask.