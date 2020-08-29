PM: More TT nationals abroad can come home

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER -

More exemptions will be granted for TT nationals abroad to return home, the Prime Minister said on Saturday.

"We are going to grant exemptions in a more liberal way," Dr Rowley said during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's

"After eight months we need to close this chapter in an effective way," he said on efforts to allow citizens to return to the country.

However, the borders remain closed to international travel, he said.

Rowley said returning nationals would have to go into home quarantine for 14 days. He said the recent change to allow people who test positive for covid19 but are mildly ill to home quarantine made it possible to apply the same guideline for citizens who receive exemptions to return to the country.

He said Government will continue to be guided by the health officials.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh pointed out that many countries now require home quarantine for citizens who were abroad, and gave the example of the United Kingdom which recently passed this mandate.

"All countries make these decisions, we have to live with it," said Deyalsingh.

TT was recently added to a list of countries where people were returning from had to go into home quarantine.