No grants yet for Tobago hotels

Tobago Tourism Agency CEO Louis Lewis. - DAVID REID

Tobago’s hoteliers and guesthouse operators may have to wait a little longer to get funds from the Government’s $50 million grant facility.

On Tuesday, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd CEO Louis Lewis told Newsday they should begin receiving disbursements at the end of this week.

Lewis said the agency needed to be meticulous in giving out the grants.

He said close to 30 hoteliers had applied for them so far.

But when contacted on Friday, Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood James told Newsday the cheques have not yet been given out because the applicants’ properties are being inspected.

“I think the last set of properties is today (Friday), somewhere in Charlotteville. So no money yet,” she said. “Remember, it is a grant for repairs, so the tourism agency has to check.”

She expects the cheques will be given out this coming week.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced in March that the grant would help upgrade the properties during covid19.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis announced on May 20 that guesthouses would receive $24 million. Small properties and hotels are to receive $22 million and $4 million, respectively.