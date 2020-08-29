Man shoplifts in Canaan twice in one day

Wilbur Henry Holder - TTPS

A 63-year-old man has been charged with shoplifting twice in one day.

Wilbur Henry Holder of no fixed place of abode appeared before magistrate Taramatie Ramdass on Friday and pleaded guilty to stealing one Stag beer, one Butterball turkey sausage, chicken wings and bacon from Pennysavers supermarket in Canaan, along with a radio from Stumpy’s Emporium, on August 27.

Holder was fined a total of $4,000. In default he will serve six months' hard labour. He was given two months to pay the fine.

The charge was laid by Wpc Need.

In another matter, an assistant librarian has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

The court heard that on August 25, fire officers attached to the Divisional Fire Station Office at Bacolet Street, Scarborough, contacted the Scarborough police about a woman causing a disturbance at the building.

Scarborough police, including WPC Martin Jordan responded. As they were trying to quell the disturbance the woman held on to Jordan and also damaged her blouse.

Shobha Nagoo, 34, of Glennick Terrace, Mt Irvine, was arrested and appeared before magistrate Joan Connor on Thursday on charges of assaulting a police officer and malicious damage.

Nagoo pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of $5,000. She will reappear on September 23.