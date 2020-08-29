Govt to consider 65 % passenger load for maxi taxis

A masked passenger enters a maxi taxi in Tunapuna on August 17. Government is considering a request from maxi taxi operators to increase the number of passengers they can transport from 50 per cent to 65 per cent. - Angelo Marcelle

Government is willing to consider revising the 50 per cent passenger limit and raise it to 65 per cent as asked for by the Maxi Taxi Association.

The Prime Minister on Saturday said the Works and Transport Minister would discuss the request with the Ministry of Health before a decision is made. There is a proposal for taxis which would also be considered.

However, all passengers must wear masks, Dr Rowley declared.

Beaches and gyms remain closed, and no in-house dining remains in effect for another 14 days, the Prime Minister reminded during a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's

Travel restrictions between Trinidad and Tobago also remain in place.

Rowley said there would be no major changes to the public health ordinance as he last announced on August 15, expect for making it mandatory to wear masks, as of Monday. The guideline were to be effect for 28 days.

Rowley said the country was mid-way through the provisions and it would continue to be monitored for 14 more days.

He again stressed there parties are not allowed as spoke of receiving an invitation to one, saying he passed the matter on to the police, and hoped the event had been shut down.