Active covid19 cases dip to 894

THE NUMBER of active covid19 cases increased by 23 on Saturday taking the total number to 894.

On Friday, the number of active cases was 907, and four deaths were recorded.

In the Saturday morning update, the Health Ministry said the new cases showed results from samples taken during the period August 21 to August 28 and the figure was not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.

There are 63 patients at the Couva hospital with six in ICU and ten in High Dependency Unit (HDU) and 13 at Caura.

There are currently ten people in step-down facilities – three in NAPA, three in UWI Debe, two in Tacarigua and two in Balandra.

Six hundred and sixty-four people have been discharged. The death toll remains at 19.

The ministry said 785 patients were in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the County Medical Officer Health (CMOH) offices.

The number of samples submitted to Carpha, UWI and other testing sites was 22,987 and the number of samples which tested positive is 1,577.