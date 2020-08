A man for the Senate

THE EDITOR: I congratulate Dr Noor K Mahabir, a great Hindu, for organising the recent World Diaspora Conference held at the Divali Nagar. He is certainly the brightest Indian intellectual in the Caribbean.

He is currently organising a grand Phagwa conference for January. It is such bright young men that the Opposition should have in the Senate.

DEVANT MAHABIR

San Juan