68 more test positive for covid19

Image courtesy CDC

There are 68 more covid19 positive cases of covid19 in TT since Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 1,645.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Saturday evening stated that number was a result of samples taken from August 23 to August 29.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, UWI, and other local sites was 23,429 and the number of active cases was 962. The number of people discharged and the number of deaths remain at 664 and 19 respectively.

In the morning update, the ministry reported the number of active cases was 894 with 23 new positive cases.

The ministry said the new cases showed results from samples taken during the period August 21 to August 28 and the figure was not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.

At the time there 63 patients at the Couva hospital with six in ICU and ten in High Dependency Unit (HDU) and 13 at Caura.

There are currently ten people in step-down facilities – three in NAPA, three in UWI Debe, two in Tacarigua and two in Balandra.

Six hundred and sixty-four people have been discharged. The death toll remains at 19.

The ministry said 785 patients were in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the County Medical Officer Health (CMOH) offices.

The number of samples submitted to Carpha, UWI and other testing sites was 22,987 and the number of samples which tested positive is 1,577. On Friday, the number of active cases was 907, and four deaths were recorded.