Vision on Mission to help Dzafic

Sylvie Dzafic is now out of prison but is still unable to return to Canada as she awaits the conclusion of her court matter. -

PRESIDENT OF Vision on Mission Giselle Chance explained in a conversation with Newsday that the NGO was not aware of the situation of Sylvie Dzafic, whose story was shared on Newsday earlier this week.

She said now that it knows, it is more than willing to reach out to her to see if and how it can help.

Vision on a Mission is a non-profit organisation founded by the late Wayne Chance, which helps people released from prison to reintegrate with society.

Sylvie Dzafic, 24, was remanded on drug trafficking charges two years ago. She called Newsday asking for help to get back to her home in Canada because she has been in TT for two years, awaiting the outcome of her case. Her two-year-old daughter is in Canada with Szafic's sick mother. Dzafic's passport jhas been confiscated and lacking any ID, she has been unable to get work/.

In her story, Dzafic said she had been unable to get in contact with the organisation.

Chance said ultimately the onus is on the person leaving prison to seek out the organisation and get assistance. The process is not automatic.

She said recommendations are usually made by the Welfare Division in the prison service, which contacts Vision on Mission to say someone needs its help. Chance said this is done especially when the person is in need of housing.

The NGO has moved from Railway Road, San Juan to 10 Austin Street, St Augustine.

Vision on a Mission has a Facebook page where people can message the executive for assistance and they can also reach members at 718-8328 or 678-0785.