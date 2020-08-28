Two women stabbed in fight outside Arima grocery

Two women were stabbed during a fight outside an Arima grocery on Friday morning.

Police said the women were outside the Xtra Foods, O'Meara around 9 am when they got into an argument.

One of the women pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

Police said during the fracas, the injured woman wrestled the knife away and stabbed her attacker.

Onlookers separated the women and called an ambulance which took both women to the Arima Hospital, police said.

One of the women was taken to Mt Hope, as she lost more blood. Both are in stable condition, according to investigators.