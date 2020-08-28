Two more men die from covid19

Two people have died from covid19, bringing the total number of deaths to 17. Both were described as elderly males with co-morbidities.

The Health Ministry’s morning release on Friday said the total number of active cases is currently at 867, as 36 additional people were diagnosed between August 20 and 27.

It said a cluster of nine non-nationals is included in this group.

Thirty-four people have been discharged, bringing the total number of discharges to 628.

There are 99 people in hospital, with 85 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, five in the intensive care unit and ten in the high-dependency unit.

The remaining 14 people are at the Caura Hospital.

Forty-seven patients are en-route/being admitted to hospital and 36 new patients will be processed for admission.

The release said 675 patients have been home-quarantined under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical Officer Health (CMOH) offices.

There are ten patients at step-down facilities. These include two at Balandra, two at Tacarigua, three at UWI Debe, and three at NAPA. All other facilities are empty.

A total of 1,512 samples have tested positive in TT since March 2020.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing is 22,792, of which 19,870 were unique and 2,922 were repeated.