Two missing schoolgirls found

Chiquita Clinton found

TWO of three schoolgirls who were reported missing from south Trinidad have been found.

One of them, Azzaria Joseph, 16, of Fyzabad, walked into the Siparia Police Station on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police found the second girl, Chiquita Clinton, 16, of Marabella. No details of their students' whereabouts were released by police.

However, in a media release the police said Joseph was taken to her parents.

The police thanked the public for helping to find Clinton.

Both girls reportedly left their respective homes in Fyzabad and Marabella on Monday and their families went to police for help to find them.

Police are continuing their search for Princess Phillips,18, who was reported missing on August 7.

Days before her disappearance, Phillips told her parents that she had been followed by a group of men in a car while on her way home from school.