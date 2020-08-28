Six charged with trespass, assault

Shakeel Gonzalez, was arrested and charged for wilful trespass at the HDC planning on George Street, Port of Spain. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Six men are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday to face charges of wilful trespass and common assault, a police media release said on Friday.

The release said Akeem "Keem" Worrell, Clevon "Snuggles" McLeod, Hayden Licorish, Shakeel "Bandit" Gonzales and Andy Gorkin were all charged with wilful trespass on Thursday by PC Rodriguez of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF).

Another man, Jafari "Fari" Dickson, was charged with common assault in relation to trespassing.

The release said they were illegally occupying the HDC plannings on George Street. One resident said in order to make him to leave his home last April, a man pointed a gun and made threats to kill him.

Investigations were done by a team of officers from the Central Intelligence Bureau (CIB) and the IATF.

The men were arrested on Monday.