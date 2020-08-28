Senate debates mask legislation on Saturday

File photo: People walk along Frederick Street, Port of Spain with and without face masks. - Sureash Cholai

THE Senate will sit on Saturday from 10.30 am to debate the Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The aim of the bill is to make mask-wearing in public mandatory during the covid19 pandemic.

In moving the motion to debate the bill on Saturday, pending its passage in the House of Representatives on Friday, Leader of Government Business Franklin Khan said, "I trust the debate will be robust, filled with content, deal with issues."

He added, "There is good reason why this place is called the Upper House."

Opposition Senator Wade Mark lamented that opposition senators did not have the necessary research material to deal with the bill. But he pledged the Opposition's commitment to contribute to the debate in a constructive and critical manner.

"We want to engage and pass good laws for TT and for the people of TT."

Acknowledging that TT is facing a period of darkness because of covid19, Mark said, "From the outset, we need to have co-operation, discussions before any decisions are taken."

He added, "We all have to realistically work together to make things happen to transform our society."

Mark hoped to be able to work with Khan and Independent Senator Paul Richards to "be able to deal with matters that may be controversial before decisions are taken."

He said, "I think it is incumbent that we seek to ensure that the right of the minority, particularly the right of our side and all members, to speak, and to speak in the context of our standing orders, is not compromised nor subverted."

Richards said TT is facing "significant, challenging times," not the least of which is covid19.

Referring to President Paula-Mae Weekes' speech to MPs earlier in the proceedings, Richards said while parliamentarians could disagree on many things, they must find ways to come together for the good of TT. He pledged the Independent bench's commitment to those efforts.

Senate President Christine Kangaloo said, "The responsibilities of our senatorial office are heightened in these times of the covid19 pandemic."

Senators needed to be mindful of "all of the social and economic displacement that it has caused, is causing and threatens to go on causing."

Kangaloo said it is incumbent that the Senate continue to find new, different and innovative ways to conduct its business for the population's benefit during the pandemic. She was confident that with "maturity and sacrifice" the Senate will carry out its responsibilities during these challenging times.

She was confident that by the time their tenure has ended, they would have played a vital role in TT's collective fight against covid19. She hoped all senators will be able to look back on their tenure with pride, knowing that "we pullled together we led and inspired a nation to be best versions of ourselves."