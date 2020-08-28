San Fernando city police nab bandit who robbed pensioner

A 65-year old pensioner was full of praise for San Fernando City police who nabbed a bandit shortly after he robbed her.

Neila Dookie of Padmore Street, San Fernando, was at Linda’s Bakery at Upper High Street around 3.20 pm on Friday when she was attacked.

The assailant, from Cassia Avenue, Pleasantville, grabbed her purse and ran off.

The purse, valued at $20, contained $177 in cash.

Dookie raised an alarm and municipal police officers WPCs Ramcharan, Gomez and Joseph, Harrynarine and PC Rampaul ,who were on mobile patrol, chased him.

The bandit was arrested and WPC Ramcharan was expected to lay charges of larceny of person against him.

All the items were recovered.

Sen Supt Cecil Santana of the Municipal Police commended the officers for their quick response.

Santana promised to make the city safe.