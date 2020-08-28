Ramnarine, Paul join Guyana local content committee

Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine -

FORMER TT ENERGY minister Kevin Ramnarine and energy consultant Anthony Paul have been appointed to the local content advisory panel of new Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

In a release on Thursday, the Guyanese government said the committee is expected to do extensive consultation and review and devise recommendations that will inform the country’s local content policy.

“I strongly believe that Guyanese must play an integral role and benefit from the fortunes of the sector,” Ali said via the statement

Paul and Ramnarine are the only non-Guyanese members of the board.

Other members are Guyana Manufacturings and Services Association president Shyam Nokta; economist, former finance minister and diplomat Carl B Greenidge; accountant Floyd Haynes; and former chairman of the Guyanese Public Service Commission Carvil Duncan.

Ali said there was much to be done in terms of capacity-building among local stakeholders and that "with the right mix, which includes technology transfer and partnership between experienced companies and the local private sector, a sustainable and lucrative pathway can be achieved for Guyanese within the local content policy."

The statement said the Guyanese government will approach the development of the oil and gas sector in a non-partisan manner.

"The recent appointments are part of the government’s drive to fulfil its manifesto promises as it relates to securing the benefits of oil and gas for all Guyanese. The critical areas which are central to the overall strategy in the oil and gas sector are a framework for proper management of resources, transparency and accountability and securing benefits for Guyanese."

Ali was sworn in as president on August 2, five months after the controversial March 2 election, the results of which had to be settled in court because of perceived irregularities in the vote count.