Rambharat on right path

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Minister Clarence Rambharat on his reappointment to the Ministry of Agriculture.

I believe the minister is on the right path in that he recognises that both production and productivity hinge on the issue of land. Indeed, spatial planning is seminal to all human activity.

Our country is admirably poised to capitalise on these attributes but unfortunately since 1956 our decision makers have not had the will to sustainably fund and develop successful research and development initiatives.

There are several examples, like the work done in areas such as in cocoa (flavour), fruits and vegetables (passion fruit, pineapples, mangoes, avocados, peppers), water buffalo, the Tobago hair sheep and related reproductive processes contingent on development and support of the facilities at the Blenheim, Hope Reproductive Centre.

Related activities that can also contribute to exports would include semen for artificial insemination and ova from selected stock etc.

Should we as a nation set ourselves some specific and quantifiable objectives supported by sustainable levels of inputs (human, physical, and financial) we can make a significant global impact if properly branded and marketed.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

via e-mail