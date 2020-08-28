Princes Town councillor: Help schoolchildren get online

Deryck Mathura Photo source: Facebook

Concerned that some parents do not have the money to buy electronic devices for their children for the online reopening of schools, a Princes Town councillor is calling on the public to help.

Deryck Mathura, the councillor for Inverness/Princes Town South, said he also wrote to the business community and is hoping for favourable responses.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has crippled many businesses. It has also placed additional financial burdens on families who were struggling before the pandemic.

"It also resulted in a negative impact on our children's education and the attendance of school. I am hoping to help students from primary schools in my electoral district. I am working with the schools to see how best I can help," Mathura said.

"I am kindly asking people who have computers, laptops, or other electronic devices to donate to a child in need. As we approach the new school term and the new norm of online teaching and learning, their assistance will be greatly appreciated."

Anyone willing to make a donation can contact Mathura at 357-0191.