President to MPs: Can we trust you?

President Paula-Mae Weekes

CAN citizens trust the people they voted into office or those selected as senators?

This was the central question posed by President Paula-Mae Weekes as she addressed both Houses at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament on Friday.

She said all members took their respective oaths that morning to conscientiously and impartially discharge their responsibilities to the people of TT.

"The essence of the relationship between members of Parliament and the public is one of trust, confidence and fidelity. Notwithstanding some significant milestones over the years the strength of that bond has been eroded by the failure of successive parliaments to deliver consistently on the reasonable expectations of the populace. And to make matters worse, citizens have come to feel that they have been repeatedly forsaken, betrayed and mamaguyed by those they have put in position to make laws for their peace, order and good governance."

She told members of the 12th Parliament she needed to ask them a personal question: "Can we trust you?

"I'm asking for a friend. Or more precisely, firstly, for the roughly 658,000 citizens who on August 10 did their civc duty hoping that you would prove ready, willing and able to ensure their security, prosperity and future, as well as for the rest of the population."

She asked members if they could be trusted to discharge their functions in accordance with their oath.

"Whether you arrived via the ballot box or by virtue of selection, it is vital at this time that you have full grasp of your remit and your limitations and are totally committed to the task at hand.

"That is the only way you will be able to keep the promises inherent in your oath."

She asked them if they could be trusted to listen to what people are saying, empathise, and show compassion for their hardships.

"The general complaint is that after an election, constituents only see their MPs in the lead-up to the next election. When canvassing for votes, you are omnipresent, all ears and full of concern for their plight.

"But once you win your seat you become remote, busy, and unavailable to your constituents.

"The people who exercised their franchise in your favour want to be assured that they will get value for their vote. They want you to listen to, not just hear, what they are saying, understand their hopes and fears, and bring their concerns to this august body.

"You are now their power source, as they were yours, 18 days ago."