Police keep close watch on pyramid scheme

The Fraud Squad continues to monitor reports of a pyramid scheme which has gained popularity on social media.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, police said while no one has made any formal reports about pyramids, they have received several phone calls from people who were concerned over losing their cash to informal financial arrangements like sou-sous.

“We advise them that sou-sous and other such systems are not illegal, so we can’t charge anyone for that.

“While we haven’t received any reports of people losing money through the pyramid scheme, we do anticipate a large influx of reports if this scheme collapses and people lose their cash.”

The officer said the investigation could take some time as they suspect a large number of people across TT could be involved.

Another officer said depending on the evidence available, charges can be laid against the organisers of the scheme if they fail to deliver on their promises or intentions to pay money to participants.

“It all depends on the evidence we receive. If a specific intention was made for payment to be made to someone who is involved well then that person can be charged so it depends on where the investigation goes.”

The organisers promise that people who “invest” a certain sum will get back their money several times over if they recruit other “investors.” But when the pyramid runs out of new members, those who put in their money most recently get back nothing – not even their original deposit.

Last Thursday the Central Bank, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Intelligence Unit also pleaded with the public to be cautious about investing in the pyramid schemes as they are a serious risk and can result in loss of money.

They warned that the pyramid schemes “may take many forms and are often falsely presented as new investment including different types of securities, foreign currency and even traditional ‘sou-sou’ arrangements.”