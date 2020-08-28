No to Nafeesa: Govt votes for Speaker's re-election

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.

BRIDGID Annisette-George was re-elected Speaker of the House Friday morning although the Opposition noimated former PNM stalwart Nafeesa Mohammed.

At the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis nominated Annisette-George and this was seconded by Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee, however, nominated Mohammed and this was seconded by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Mohammed, a former deputy political leader of the ruling PNM, switched allegiance to the UNC during the general election campaign to support MP Saddam Hosein in the marginal constituency of San Juan/Barataria over the PNM's candidate Jason Williams, a radio talk show host.

Annisette-George’s nomination went to a division and all 21 government MPs present voted for her (new La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings had not yet arrived). All 19 Opposition MPs voted against. She was, therefore, elected.

Annisette-George then took the oath of office and the Speaker’s chair.

Robinson-Regis then nominated Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde to be re-elected deputy speaker. The Opposition did not present any nominees. Forde then took the oath.

The Office of the Opposition Leader said in a release on Thursday that Persad-Bissessar had written to the President opposing Annisette-George’s nomination because of an alleged lack of impartiality during her previous five-year term.