N Touch
News

No fanfare as Parliament gets into gear

The Prime Minister arrives at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament on Friday morning - Photo by Roger Jacob
The Prime Minister arrives at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament on Friday morning - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE ceremonial opening of the first session of the 12th Parliament took place on Friday morning, minus the usual fanfare, as a consequence of covid19 pandemic and its restrictions.

There was no customary honour guard by the Defence Force. MPs, the media and Parliament staff were the only people allowed in the building, as the public gallery was closed, as well as Woodford Square where people usually gather to witness the event.

Members of the  Defence Force (TTDF) at the opening ceremony of the 12th Parliament. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Members of the  Defence Force at the opening ceremony of the 12th Parliament. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Protester Ishmael Samad, advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement outside Parliament during the opening ceremony of the 12th Parliament. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Usually judges, ambassadors and other dignitaries and the spouses of MPs and senators attend, but covid19 restrictions removed that privilege.

Both members of the House of Representatives and the Senate took take their oaths of office and a Speaker, deputy Speaker, senate President and vice president were elected.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Senator Randall Mitchell - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Senator Kazim Hosein - Photo by Roger Jacob

This is the first time since 2011 that the MPs and Senators have been sworn in at the Red House after the $441 million restoration project was completed earlier this year.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, right, arrives at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Foster Cummings - Photo by Roger Jacob

The House is likely to debate an amendment to the Public Health Ordinance to make wearing masks mandatory as part of the fight against covid19.

On August 15, the Prime Minister announced mandatory mask-wearing legislation was coming after a spike in the number of cases. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, after his swearing-in last week Wednesday, said the legislation will make not wearing a mask a ticketable offence.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament. - Photo by Roger Jacob

He said the law would require a simple majority, and the Opposition said it would support the biill.

The number of active covid19 cases now stands at 867 and deaths at 17 since the outbreak in mid-March.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister of Social Development and Family Services  Donna Cox - Photo by Roger Jacob

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy - Photo by Roger Jacob

Comments

"No fanfare as Parliament gets into gear"

More in this section