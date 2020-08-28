No fanfare as Parliament gets into gear

The Prime Minister arrives at the ceremonial opening of the 12th Parliament on Friday morning - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE ceremonial opening of the first session of the 12th Parliament took place on Friday morning, minus the usual fanfare, as a consequence of covid19 pandemic and its restrictions.

There was no customary honour guard by the Defence Force. MPs, the media and Parliament staff were the only people allowed in the building, as the public gallery was closed, as well as Woodford Square where people usually gather to witness the event.

Usually judges, ambassadors and other dignitaries and the spouses of MPs and senators attend, but covid19 restrictions removed that privilege.

Both members of the House of Representatives and the Senate took take their oaths of office and a Speaker, deputy Speaker, senate President and vice president were elected.

This is the first time since 2011 that the MPs and Senators have been sworn in at the Red House after the $441 million restoration project was completed earlier this year.

The House is likely to debate an amendment to the Public Health Ordinance to make wearing masks mandatory as part of the fight against covid19.

On August 15, the Prime Minister announced mandatory mask-wearing legislation was coming after a spike in the number of cases. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, after his swearing-in last week Wednesday, said the legislation will make not wearing a mask a ticketable offence.

He said the law would require a simple majority, and the Opposition said it would support the biill.

The number of active covid19 cases now stands at 867 and deaths at 17 since the outbreak in mid-March.