Melly Rose’s Body Good

-

MELISSA “MELLY ROSE” ST ROSE is tackling the issues of self-acceptance, body empowerment and confidence in her new single Body Good.

A media release quoted Rose as saying, “Women of colour are often placed under a microscope and for years we have been fighting to stand out, be accepted and celebrated.”

It added that Rose’s experiences of being born in TT and growing up in the US and the experiences of her close friends and relatives aided in the song’s creation.

Black women of varying skin tones and body types are seen in Melly Rose’s official music video for the song.

“This intentional illustration is to further provoke the discourse about black women being loved and celebrated regardless of how they look. Rose also sends a clear message to viewers about her support for the global Black Lives Matter movement,” the release said.

Melly Rose wants to help in changing society’s mindset about how it views black women, the release added.

She is also currently spearheading a clothes, food and toy drive for children at orphanages in TT.