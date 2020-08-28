Living Water Community has given 10,000 hampers

File photo from the morning of May 29, when people lined up on Frederic Street, Port of Spain hoping to collect hampers from the Living Water Community. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Living Water Community (LWC) has delivered more than 10,000 hampers to locals since it started its the relief plan for covid19.

On Friday it continued, with more than 800 bags of food distributed on Frederick Street in Port of Spain.

Rhonda Maingot, director of the LWC, said hampers delivered to those most in need came through collaborations of individuals and companies.

Speaking with Newsday, Maingot thanked the police for their support.

People collected their hampers from 6am.

Maingot said since LWC started the aid programme as a result of the covid19 lockdown it had given out more than 10,000 hampers.

The first distribution was on May 1. Since then the programme has continued in alternate weeks.

"We continue to receive aid from the community, thanks to God, from good people who want to help others and especially in such difficult times that the world is going through today," she said.

Deliveries are made under strict sanitary and distancing measures. The LWC provides sinks, hand sanitiser, breakfast and water to those who have waited for hampers..

Maingot said the LWC will accept aid from Monday-Thursday at its building on Frederick Street, with the support of donors, to continue the delivery of the hampers.