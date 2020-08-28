Kangaloo elected unopposed as Senate President

Christine Kangaloo -

CHRISTINE Kangaloo was re-elected unopposed as Senate President on Friday.

Shortly after the first session of the 12th Parliament got under way at the Red House in Port of Spain around 10.31 am, Leader of Government Business in the Senate Franklin Khan nominated her.

No one else was nominated and at 10.34. am, the Clerk of the Senate confirmed Kangaloo's election.

Kangaloo served as Senate President in the 11th Parliament and was tipped to continue in the post in the new Parliament.

She took her oath of office and government, opposition and independent senators then each took their oaths or affirmations of office. Every senator took their oath or affirmation in front of the President's Chair, with none of the parliamentary staff standing close to them.

Afterwards senators were handed their instrument of appointment by a parliamentary staff member, bowed to Kangaloo and returned to their seat.

Government senator Nigel De Freitas was reappointed Senate Vice-President.

All senators were seated far apart from each other on their respective benches in accordance with covid19 protocols.

After reading the Senate's prayer, Kangaloo suspended the sitting to allow senators to go to the House of Representatives for a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to be addressed by President Paula-Mae Weekes.

Before suspending the sitting, Kangaloo told senators to observe the protocols for physical distancing as they joined the 41 MPs in the northern chamber of the Red House, which the House of Representatives occupies. The Senate sits in the southern chamber.