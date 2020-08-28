Imbert: MPs have served faithfully, diligently

Minister of Finance The Honourable Colm Imbert arrives at the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 12th Parliament

Despite the opinion of some that MPs may have lapsed in their abilities to serve the people, MP for Diego Martin North/ East and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert insists that they have all served their communities and the nation to the best of their abilities.

During Parliament's opening on Friday, President Paula-Mae Weekes, in her address, questioned whether those elected to public office could be trusted, and lamented that some voters felt abandoned, as they only saw their MPs during election campaigns once every five years.

Speaking during the closing of Friday's sitting of the Lower House, Imbert said despite political differences, he felt all MPs have served their constituents proudly and asserted that they would continue to serve the nation as best as they could.

"There is a view held by some that we in this place sometimes fall asleep, don't pay attention, visit their constituencies once every five years.

"I totally disagree," he declared. "I have been a parliamentary representative now for 29 years, and I can say for myself, and speaking for all members in this chamber, including members opposite, that all of us conscientiously, diligently and faithfully serve the people who voted for us

"Sometimes its cross-talk, sometimes it's banter, sometimes it gets a little heated – but I firmly believe every elected member wants to do a good job and serve the interests of the people of TT."

Imbert also said that after this year's election, various challenges lay ahead for TT and in times of adversity, parliaments are called on to serve the people by upholding democracy, despite difficulties, and drafting legislation that would serve the nation.

"In today's complex world, parliamentary democracies are called on to grapple with forces outside our control, forces that affect our economis, securities and livelihoods, and covid19 is a case in point. Parliaments have a key role in tackling these issues."

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar agreed, saying despite differences in political allegiance, all members should work towards building a better TT. She praised new MPs for the energy and perspectives they will bring to the Parliament.