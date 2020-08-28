Global myths that go unchallenged

THE EDITOR: Human beings are gifted when coming to falling prey to distractions, chasing shadows and forgetting reality.

We speak of different races, sometimes confusing that with ethnic groups and even tribes and clans.

We support the classification of people as white, black, yellow, brown, etc. Various religious groups, admitting one god, add to the mix with different rituals and ceremonies.

The melee is endorsed by economists who try to segregate rich from middle class, from poor, using convenient definitions and assumed achieved wealth. We are further grouped by the ideology we adhere to and then separated by geographical boundaries and air space into nations, jurisdictions or simply “the people of…”

Whence came race, nationalities, republics and the rest? A child with “chinkee” eyes, born in Sweden, of an African father and an East Indian mother, should be classified as…? Use the pen and paper calculation.

This brings to mind the good old days when a TT birth certificate indicated that a child was legitimate or illegitimate, Hindu schools not hiring Catholic teachers and vice-versa, and each religion having its own cemetery to “bury its dead.”

No one takes time to question the “sins” we are born into. Or if these are realities, who among us can separate a truck-load of human bones by race, colour, religion, status or ideology. The same specimen should also reveal who have gone on to enjoy eternal bliss, who will be reincarnated and who were damned.

To discuss fiction is to revel in ignorance while a doctorate puts the ego on a pedestal and allows the achiever to indulge in intellectual self-massage and no more.

The late Winston Bailey (the Mighty Shadow) asked the question in calypso, What Is Life. The answer is as varied as the number of times the question is asked.

Life could be boring if there is nothing to stimulate the intellect and frightening if an answer is not forthcoming. Society just cannot seem to cope with being born, maturing and passing on without having owned anything, or being attached to a race or identified by a name.

Discussions to dispel these myths serve only to reinforce them. In the same way that we have accepted the white lies of folklore of soucoyant and douen, so too we will not challenge these global myths and let the unenlightened use them as buffer.

Let’s keep life simple as cows appearing to be of different colour continue to produce only white milk.

LENNOX FRANCIS

Couva