Getting‘ drunk’ on old movies

THE EDITOR: Now that the coronavirus is spiralling out of control, citizens may very well resort to a self-imposed curfew to prevent further spread of the disease.

With idle time on their hands, many families will necessarily look to television and other streaming devices to fill a daily void.

There are some old shows which may attract their interest. Firstly the 1978 production of The Drunken Master with Jackie Chan and the 1979 film Dance of the Drunk Mantis.

Viewers who show an interest in such titles may wish to search the net for similarly named shows which were shown in Trinidad from mid 2010.

These films had an initial audience of over 411,000 people, but because the leading lady took the title literally and not figuratively, the viewership began to decline at an astronomical rate.

Television enthusiasts who may wish to see these movies must be warned that they are meant for mature audiences only as they may contain brief scenes of nudity and adult language. Some scenes may also violate established moral and spiritual conduct.

Audiences are encouraged to seek the movies with close captioning as the original voice may appear to be slurred and not easy to understand. Parents are warned that the main actress is not a good role model for young children and great care should be taken to prevent exposure.

The sequels have been terrible flops at the box office, with audiences decreasing by over 100,000 by 2015 and then plummeting to 300,000 in 2020.

Financiers are up in arms over any further investments in this aged star who is insisting that her work is not over and she has more to do. Her new abbreviated wardrobe and chic hairstyle, together with a bunch of kindergarten actors seemed destined to late, late-night shows.

It is doubtful that bored and scared covid-19 citizens will continue to demonstrate an interest in this type of tomfoolery and they may very well change the channel.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando