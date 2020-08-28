Education Minister: 65,000 schoolchildren have no online access

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has appealed to corporate TT to help provide laptops and other devices as well as internet connectivity for the 65,000 schoolchildren who do not have access to them.

The recently appointed minister made the appeal at a press conference on Friday at the Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Schools are set to reopen virtually from September 1. All schools are expected to be teaching by September 14.

The devices and connectivity are being acquired through what the ministry calls its Adopt A School initiative.

Gadsby-Dolly said, “We recognise that we roughly have 65,000 students who do not have access to the online environment. That is approximately one quarter of the students.

She said of course the Government will be considering providing some devices, "But we are also reaching out to the business community, the chambers of industry, alumni associations and we are asking corporate TT to become involved in this effort.”

She said the ministry has already had outreaches from Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) and the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to supply some schools with devices.

Provisions have been made in the interim for students who do not have immediate access to devices. Schools will use printed material and electronic, printed and social media to ensure that such students are reached and educated.

“We don’t want them to be left behind.

"Of course, in the circumstances, the online environment may be the richest replacement for face-to-face and so we would want to encourage corporate TT and make an appeal for corporate TT at this time.

Under the People’s Partnership administration all form one students were given a laptop as they entered secondary school.