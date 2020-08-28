Deyalsingh to Hosein: Health policy changes with evidence

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at the opening of parliament on Friday. - ROGER JACOB

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh responded to criticism from Barataria/ San Juan MP Saddam Hosein over government's stance on mask-wearing by saying that as more evidence surfaced, public health policy should change with it.

Hosein questioned why the government had backed away from its initial position on the efficacy of masks in combat the spread of covid19.

"This is on the heels of the fact that I have, as a matter of public record, the Prime Minister of this country saying that there is no sense in making a law that can't be enforced when he spoke about the wearing of face masks.

"The Prime Minister has had a different view from now. What changed the view?"

During his contribution Deyalsingh said as time passed and more research was publicised on the effectiveness of masks in preventing infections, the government adjusted its policy to suit.

He also chided Hosein and the UNC for their belief that sunlight killed the virus.

"What the member for Barataria /San Juan does not appreciate is, as we get experience with a new novel virus, we have to alter our views. It is the same way the UNC is changing their position on sunshine and the virus."

Likewise, he said. "We had to change our thinking as time evolved."

Deyalsingh said up to 33,000 people worldwide could be saved if mask-wearing wereimplemented globally and stressed the importance of adjusting public health policy as more evidence on the virus became known.