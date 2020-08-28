Dennis: 'Tough times don't last'

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

AS the tourism sector continues to be challenged by the covid19 pandemic with international borders remaining closed and the country reverting to stricter health and safety measures, THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Tourism Ancil Dennis has given the assurance that the Assembly will continue to develop the sector and prepare for the reopening of the economy and the ease of local restrictions.

Dennis was at addressing members of the media during Wednesday’s post-Executive Council briefing in Scarborough.

On August 15, the Prime Minister announced that TT had reached covid19 community spread and it was time to take action. r Rowley said that for the next 28 days, starting at 6am on August 17, all beaches and rivers, places of worship, gyms, contact sports, water parks, casinos and members clubs and cinemas will remain closed. He also noted that all in-house dining at restaurant and bars will cease including food courts at malls, while authorised gatherings of persons outside of homes will be no more than five. Added to which, people attending weddings and funerals will be reduced to ten and public transport will revert to 50 per cent capacity. Additionally, travel between the islands will also be restricted to essentials.

Dennis said: “In spite of that, at the level of the Division of Tourism and also at the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, we continue to do what is necessary to ensure that we continue to prepare our tourism sector here in Tobago for that time when we can reopen fully, not only to domestic arrivals but also to the international market place.”

The tourism sector on the island has basically been crippled since March but Dennis stressed, "All is not lost.”

He added, “We all like to say, especially during my school time... 'Tough time never last but tough people do.' And of course with the requisite support from the Tobago House of Assembly and of course other agencies charged so to do, we would in fact weather this storm, not just in Tobago but across the country.

"In spite of our circumstances, in spite of the economic stress and in spite of the depression that many of us may be experiencing due to lost jobs, due to the unavailability to venture outdoors and go to the beaches etc, I want to give us the assurance that at the end of it all, when we come to the end of this difficult period that Tobago, its tourism sector, its people and by extension this country would in fact be stronger and better.”

He said the Assembly is continuing to encourage investment in Tobago, noting that there continues to be significant interest as it relates to hotel development.

“About a month or two ago, I announced that there would be a new hotel in Tobago located in Scarborough that would bring an addition 70 or so rooms to the destination.

“But I also want to say to the people of Tobago that at this time, there is a serious possibility that within the next two to three years or so there would be another major hotel development in the form of a five star resort in south-west Tobago that would see the possibility of some 1,000 high-end rooms added to this destination,” he said noting that more information would be revealed in the appropriate time.