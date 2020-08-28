Changes at Princes Town courthouse after policeman contracts covid19

Adjustments have been made at the nearby Princes Town courthouse after an officer at the nearby police station tested positive for covid19.

Earlier this month the public was advised to make reports at other police stations, as it had to be closed and sanitised.

Contact tracing was done and other police who would have interacted with the officer were tested. Some results have returned negative.

The Judiciary, in a media release, said as a result, the operations of the Princes Town/Rio Claro District Court have been adjusted until further notice.

No one will be allowed into the building until sanitisation has been completed. The Judiciary said the building had to be vacated "as a precautionary measure given that the covid19 status of some officers is being examined.”

The release said while no one has been confirmed as covid19 positive, the usual precautions call for this action.

Members of the public, the release said, will be kept apprised of developments and are reminded that court hearings are being held virtually and that services such as CourtPay, the Domestic Violence Hotline, and e-filing are available.