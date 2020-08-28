4 covid19 deaths in 1 day bring toll to 19

-

An elderly man with pre-existing medical conditions and a woman are two of TT's latest covid19 deaths, bringing the total number of people who died as a result of the virus to 19, the Ministry of Health's covid19 update on Friday afternoon said.

The ministry's 10 am update on Friday reported that two elderly men, who also had pre-existing medical conditions, had brought the toll to 17.

The four fatalities represent the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

According to the ministry's morning update on Friday, 36 additional cases were recorded from samples taken between August 20 and 27, while 42 cases were reported for the afternoon update for samples taken between August 20 and 28.

The total number of active cases has increased from 867 to 907.

A total 675 people have been home-quarantined under the continuous monitoring of the respective county medical officer of health (CMOH) offices.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to obey the public health regulations by wearing face masks in public, observing physical distancing and practising regular sanitising.