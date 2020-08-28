4 charged for string of robberies, home invasions in western Trinidad

Four people have been charged with several robberies and home invasions carried out in the Four Roads district, Diego Martin.

The three men and one woman were expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Thursday.

After searches during the period August 19 to 25, police recovered stolen items which included laptops, cameras, cell phones, PS4 and Xbox games, air conditioning evaporators, car batteries, watches, pawn tickets and a quantity of jewellery, some of which were retrieved from various pawnshops in the Port of Spain area.

Keshon Rojas, 21, of Second Caledonia, Morvant was charged with two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of robbery with violence, assault by threats, using threatening language, and receiving stolen goods.

Tyrique Reid, 20, also of Second Caledonia, Morvant was charged with two counts of robbery with violence and common assault; while Nicholas Thomas, 24, of Lady Young Road, Morvant was charged with two counts of robbery with violence and housebreaking and larceny, and Keisha Rojas De Freitas, 35, of 18th Drive, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas was charged with receiving stolen goods.

The exercise was carried out by the Four Roads Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit, the Western Division Task Force and the North Eastern Division Task Force.