Zouks win behind Nabi magic

Mohammad Nabi (L) of St Lucia Zouks celebrates the dismissal of Sohail Tanvir (R) of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 15 between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Thursday. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

MOHAMMED Nabi snatched the third best bowling figures in the eight-year history of the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament to help St Lucia Zouks move closer to booking a place in the play-offs.

Nabi's 5/15 in four overs led the Zouks to a six-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Thursday. Zouks now have four wins and two losses and are currently second in the standings behind Trinbago Knight Riders.

Nabi's spell destroyed the Patriots top-order and they never fully recovered as they could only post 110/9 in 20 overs. Ben Dunk hit 33 and some entertainment at the end of the innings by Alzarri Joseph (21 not out) helped Patriots past 100.

In reply, the Zouks were 30/1 after 2.5 overs when rain stopped play for approximately 30 minutes. Zouks were restricted to 52/3 after seven overs, but a 47-run partnership between Roston Chase and Najibullah Zadran helped set up the comfortable win. Zadran was dismissed for 33 and Chase ended unbeaten on 27. Earlier in the innings Rahkeem Cornwall lashed 26. Leg spinner Imran Khan was the best bowler for Patriots with 3/23 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 110/9 (20 overs) (Ben Dunk 33, Alzarri Joseph 21 not out; Mohammed Nabi 5/15) vs St Lucia Zouks 111/4 (14.4 overs) (Najibullah Zadran 33, Roston Chase 27 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 26; Imran Khan 3/23) Zouks won by six wickets